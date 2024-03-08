Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT stock opened at $60.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.36. Crane NXT has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane NXT

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,550,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane NXT

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

