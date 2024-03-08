Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -11.30%.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
