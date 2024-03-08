Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.49. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.85.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -11.30%.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

