Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.23 and last traded at $11.28. 1,122,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 931,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRGY. Mizuho cut shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.
View Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Stock Down 5.7 %
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 1,063.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 354.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 367,373 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,789,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,055,000. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Crescent Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.