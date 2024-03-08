Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 126 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -155.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

