Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 739 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.25. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $261.37. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSC

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.