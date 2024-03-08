Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $189.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.