Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $877,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $248.97 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

