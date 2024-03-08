Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.58 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $181.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $182.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

