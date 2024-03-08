Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $678,000 in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. CWM LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 788.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.79%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

