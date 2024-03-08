Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 70,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEN. StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.59 and a one year high of $32.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 236.76%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

