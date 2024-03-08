Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $504,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

IUSG stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $116.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

