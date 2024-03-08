Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 55,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,396,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,456,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,456,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $181,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,238,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,779,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 203,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,592. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.33 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.