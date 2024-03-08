Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Dover by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $3,775,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV opened at $171.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.28. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $172.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

