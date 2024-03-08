Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,653,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,875,000 after buying an additional 1,457,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GINN opened at $55.63 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

