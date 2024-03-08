Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,670,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $342.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $343.81. The company has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.