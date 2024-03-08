Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230,196 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 390,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,823,000 after acquiring an additional 79,001 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,769 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,544 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $410.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $283.60 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

