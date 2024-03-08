Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $961,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $329,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 26,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 505,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

NYSE:DE opened at $375.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.11. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

