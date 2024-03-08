CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 1,046.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,962,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.61% of CRH worth $237,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,509,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,199,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 4,713.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,713,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1,055.0% in the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 2,416,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,856 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Price Performance

CRH stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $84.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.

CRH Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2%.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.58.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

