Critical Analysis: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) & ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Sarepta Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sarepta Therapeutics $1.24 billion 9.08 -$535.98 million ($6.12) -19.74 ARS Pharmaceuticals $1.32 million 650.91 -$34.68 million N/A N/A

ARS Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sarepta Therapeutics -43.11% -18.97% -4.65% ARS Pharmaceuticals N/A -24.17% -23.26%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Sarepta Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sarepta Therapeutics and ARS Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sarepta Therapeutics 0 4 13 0 2.76 ARS Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $158.83, suggesting a potential upside of 31.51%. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.70%. Given ARS Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene. The company is also developing SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration and license agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Genevant Sciences; University of Florida; Dyno Therapeutics; Hansa Biopharma; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

