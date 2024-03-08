Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $77.80 on Friday. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

