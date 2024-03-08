CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 822,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

