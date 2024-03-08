Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI stock opened at $266.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $276.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.21.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

