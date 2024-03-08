Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,872 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,182 shares of company stock worth $5,564,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $146.46 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $166.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

