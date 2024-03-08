Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,153. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

