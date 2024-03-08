Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

JBT opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.84. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.12%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.