Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $183.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.60.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

