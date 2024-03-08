Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,530 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Perficient worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 142,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 6,104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,010 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 159,399 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,626 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perficient news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

