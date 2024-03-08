Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tanger worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tanger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tanger by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Tanger Trading Down 0.2 %

SKT opened at $29.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Tanger Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Tanger’s payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Tanger Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

