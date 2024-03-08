Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $173,718.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,454.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

