Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $964,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $182.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $185.78.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.53.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

