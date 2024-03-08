Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $71,860,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $24,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,509,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

