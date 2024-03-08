Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 23,575 Shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocGo were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of DocGo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DocGo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DocGo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DocGo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DocGo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DCGO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of DocGo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

DocGo Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.78 million, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.91. DocGo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

DocGo Profile

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

