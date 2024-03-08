Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,807,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 537,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IIIV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.92 million. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

