Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $19,631,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 715.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,812 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,691,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,429 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,251. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $244.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $245.42.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.