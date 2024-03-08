Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,863 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 35.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

