Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,460 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $31.06 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $2,877,965. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

