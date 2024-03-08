Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -28.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

