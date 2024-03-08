DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 882,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 90.5% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DarioHealth Price Performance

DRIO stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.70.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

