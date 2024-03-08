Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DROOF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Deliveroo Price Performance

About Deliveroo

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

