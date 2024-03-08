Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DROOF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Deliveroo
Deliveroo Price Performance
About Deliveroo
Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deliveroo
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.