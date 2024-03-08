Desjardins Analysts Give Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) a C$2.50 Price Target

Desjardins set a C$2.50 target price on Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Performance

FL opened at C$0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.86. Frontier Lithium has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$202.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

