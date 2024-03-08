Desjardins Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$30.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.00.

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$28.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.38. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

