Devon Energy’s (DVN) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $55.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 63,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 173,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $791,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

