Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $35,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $182.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.