Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after acquiring an additional 258,827 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,573. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

