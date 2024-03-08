Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.92 and last traded at $73.99. 514,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,532,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.23.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $616.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 123,101 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 361.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,365 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,493,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000.

About Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

