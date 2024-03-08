Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82. 724,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,178,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 4,676,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 3,797,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

