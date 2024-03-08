Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Increased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 479.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth $23,702,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,329,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,478,000 after buying an additional 29,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 139.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,202,000 after buying an additional 734,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $150.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

