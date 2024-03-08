Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
