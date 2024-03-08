Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Receives $80.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,017 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

