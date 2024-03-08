Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CFO Sells $35,574.00 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $35,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lorena Anabel Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

On Tuesday, December 19th, Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 1,750 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $49,752.50.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ DFH opened at $38.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dream Finders Homes

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.