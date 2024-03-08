Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $423.51 million. Duckhorn Portfolio also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.630-0.650 EPS.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.04. 781,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,671. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.56.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 164,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,300 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,721.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $44,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,306 shares of company stock valued at $492,108 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

